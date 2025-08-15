Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds in Kishtwar: NDRF and Volunteers in Tireless Rescue Effort

A devastating cloudburst in Chisoti village, Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed at least 46 lives, with 167 others rescued, 38 in serious condition. NDRF and the Army, alongside volunteers, are conducting extensive rescue operations despite challenging weather conditions. Additional teams are en route to assist further.

A devastating cloudburst struck Chisoti village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, leaving at least 46 people dead and 167 others rescued, officials reported. Among the rescued, 38 individuals are in critical condition. As the death toll climbs, fears mount that it could increase further.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has joined the ongoing rescue operations, having arrived in Gulabgarh after a road journey due to adverse weather preventing helicopter deployment, according to Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma.

Alongside the NDRF, the Army has intensified efforts by deploying additional columns and troops to search and rescue the afflicted area. Volunteer teams, including Ababeel and Hilal Volunteers, have joined the mission, assisting in retrieving bodies and transporting the injured to local hospitals.

