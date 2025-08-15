Left Menu

Taiwan's Message to China: Lessons from World War II

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, addressing the end of World War Two, emphasized the importance of freedom over authoritarianism. Taiwan seeks to use the war's history as a lesson to China about the pitfalls of aggression. The event underscores Taiwan's continual stance against China's sovereignty claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:54 IST
Taiwan's Message to China: Lessons from World War II

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te marked the end of World War Two with a powerful message emphasizing the triumph of freedom over aggression, drawing lessons from history as tensions with China mount.

Taiwan, aiming to highlight how past conflicts underscore the futility of authoritarian ambitions, reminds global audiences that the current regime in Beijing did not secure victory in World War Two. Instead, it was the Republic of China, then an ally of the U.S., Britain, and Russia, that shouldered much of the responsibility against Japan.

With rising military pressure from China, which continues its claim over the democratic island, Lai stressed that Taiwan's future should be decided by its people alone. Taiwan also introduced measures prohibiting government officials from participating in Beijing's upcoming military parades, underscoring its steadfast opposition to China's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025