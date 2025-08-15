Taiwan's Message to China: Lessons from World War II
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, addressing the end of World War Two, emphasized the importance of freedom over authoritarianism. Taiwan seeks to use the war's history as a lesson to China about the pitfalls of aggression. The event underscores Taiwan's continual stance against China's sovereignty claims.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te marked the end of World War Two with a powerful message emphasizing the triumph of freedom over aggression, drawing lessons from history as tensions with China mount.
Taiwan, aiming to highlight how past conflicts underscore the futility of authoritarian ambitions, reminds global audiences that the current regime in Beijing did not secure victory in World War Two. Instead, it was the Republic of China, then an ally of the U.S., Britain, and Russia, that shouldered much of the responsibility against Japan.
With rising military pressure from China, which continues its claim over the democratic island, Lai stressed that Taiwan's future should be decided by its people alone. Taiwan also introduced measures prohibiting government officials from participating in Beijing's upcoming military parades, underscoring its steadfast opposition to China's narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
