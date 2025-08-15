Heart Concerns Delay Trial of Hong Kong Businessman Jimmy Lai

The national security trial involving pro-democracy businessman Jimmy Lai faced a temporary postponement on Friday. The adjournment came after Lai's lawyer reported that his client was suffering from heart palpitations, prompting the court to allow time for Lai to acquire necessary medication and a heart monitor.

Jimmy Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, faces charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiracy to publish seditious material. Pleading not guilty, Lai remains in solitary confinement as his health deteriorates. Despite international calls for his release, authorities assert Lai's trial is fair, condemning foreign interference.

Several diplomats attended the hearing, signaling the case's international significance. Scheduled to last eight days, the trial's closing submissions will continue on Monday. The case's judges will deliberate for months, marking over five years since Lai's initial arrest in August 2020.