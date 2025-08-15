Left Menu

Transforming India: Task Force Set for Next-Gen Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of a task force aimed at implementing next-generation reforms in India. This initiative is part of the vision to transform India into a developed nation, 'Viksit Bharat,' by 2047, focusing on aligning laws with 21st-century needs and encouraging economic growth.

Updated: 15-08-2025 10:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost India's economic landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the formation of a task force dedicated to recommending next-generation reforms. The initiative aims to propel India toward becoming 'Viksit Bharat'—a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the country on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Modi emphasized the importance of aligning outdated laws with contemporary needs. He outlined the government's strategy to build a self-reliant India by modernizing systems across all sectors.

Recent reforms include changes in foreign direct investments, tax laws, and reducing the compliance burden. A bill to decriminalize minor offenses is also on the agenda in the forthcoming parliamentary session, as Modi underscored the necessity for further reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

