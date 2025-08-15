Transforming India: Task Force Set for Next-Gen Reforms

In a significant move to boost India's economic landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the formation of a task force dedicated to recommending next-generation reforms. The initiative aims to propel India toward becoming 'Viksit Bharat'—a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the country on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Modi emphasized the importance of aligning outdated laws with contemporary needs. He outlined the government's strategy to build a self-reliant India by modernizing systems across all sectors.

Recent reforms include changes in foreign direct investments, tax laws, and reducing the compliance burden. A bill to decriminalize minor offenses is also on the agenda in the forthcoming parliamentary session, as Modi underscored the necessity for further reforms.

