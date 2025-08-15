Left Menu

Historic Flag Hoisting: Omar Abdullah Marks a New Era in J&K

Omar Abdullah became the first elected chief minister in eight years to unfurl the national flag at Bakshi stadium, Srinagar for Independence Day. Following the PDP-BJP coalition collapse, Jammu and Kashmir was under Governor's rule until reorganization in 2019. Abdullah marked this significant event amidst somber tones, canceling cultural celebrations in respect for recent flash flood victims.

  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah made history on Friday, becoming the first elected chief minister in eight years to unfurl the national flag during the main Independence Day function at Bakshi stadium in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Since the PDP-BJP coalition fell in 2018, leading to Governor's rule, Abdullah's flag hoisting marks a new chapter. His leadership, following J&K's transformation into two union territories in 2019, symbolized a return to democratic governance, with assembly elections held in late 2022.

The event was notably poignant as Abdullah canceled the traditional cultural program, honoring those who perished in the Kishtwar flash floods. Cabinet members presided over celebrations elsewhere, marking this year's Independence Day with respect and remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

