Ukrainian Military Strikes Russian Logistics Hub

The Ukrainian military hit Russia's Olya port in the Astrakhan region, targeting a ship carrying drone parts and ammunition from Iran. The port serves as a key logistics hub for Russia to obtain military supplies from Iran.

Updated: 15-08-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military announced a significant strike on Thursday, targeting the port of Olya in Russia's Astrakhan region. The attack focused on a ship transporting drone parts and ammunition supplied by Iran.

This strategic port is pivotal for Russia's logistical operations, facilitating the import of military goods directly from Iran. Ukrainian forces revealed this information in an official statement released on Friday.

The attack underscores ongoing tensions and the complex supply chains involved in the regional conflict, which continuously impact military dynamics in the area.

