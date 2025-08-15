Modi Champions Self-Reliance Amid US Trade Tensions

In a call for self-reliance, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged his country to focus on domestic production of essential items like fertilizers, jet engines, and EV batteries during his Independence Day address. This comes amid heightened US-India trade tensions due to punitive tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Modi emphasized the importance of protecting farmers, fishermen, and cattle rearers, asserting that he would act as a bulwark against policies that threaten their interests. Despite the economic pressures from US tariffs, Modi refrained from directly mentioning them, instead reiterating India's commitment to self-reliance in his extensive speech.

Trade conflicts have been escalating, affecting sectors such as textiles and gems. As negotiations stall over agricultural imports and oil policies, Modi's allies are calling for a boycott of US companies. The Indian government, however, remains hopeful for a respectful resolution with the US.

