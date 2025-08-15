Left Menu

Modi Champions Self-Reliance Amid US Trade Tensions

Indian PM Narendra Modi advocates for self-reliance in manufacturing amid US-imposed tariffs affecting India's economy. In an Independence Day speech, he prioritizes protecting farmers' interests and promoting 'Swadeshi' goods. Trump's tariffs exacerbate tensions, impacting bilateral trade and stoking calls for boycotting American companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:04 IST
Modi Champions Self-Reliance Amid US Trade Tensions
Narendra Modi

In a call for self-reliance, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged his country to focus on domestic production of essential items like fertilizers, jet engines, and EV batteries during his Independence Day address. This comes amid heightened US-India trade tensions due to punitive tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Modi emphasized the importance of protecting farmers, fishermen, and cattle rearers, asserting that he would act as a bulwark against policies that threaten their interests. Despite the economic pressures from US tariffs, Modi refrained from directly mentioning them, instead reiterating India's commitment to self-reliance in his extensive speech.

Trade conflicts have been escalating, affecting sectors such as textiles and gems. As negotiations stall over agricultural imports and oil policies, Modi's allies are calling for a boycott of US companies. The Indian government, however, remains hopeful for a respectful resolution with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025