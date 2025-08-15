Left Menu

Journalists Caught in Crossfire: The Battle for Media Freedom in Gaza

The Committee to Protect Journalists accuses Israeli forces of murdering six Palestinian journalists during an attack, highlighting concerns about media freedom and the targeting of press members. With the highest number of journalist casualties recorded in recent conflicts, international calls for investigation and media access to Gaza persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:49 IST
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the targeted killing of six Palestinian journalists in an Israeli airstrike, labelling it as 'murder'. The term, carefully chosen, reflects allegations that Israeli forces deliberately attacked media workers.

Israeli authorities claim the strike targeted Anas al-Sharif, accused of leading a Hamas cell. Despite scant evidence, such accusations raise significant concerns about the safety and freedom of journalists in conflict zones.

With 190 media workers killed since early October, this conflict has become the deadliest for journalists in recent history. Calls for access to Gaza for international media persist, emphasizing the critical role of press freedom in global policy debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

