Tragedy in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Claims 60 Lives, Sparks Investigation

A devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, has resulted in 60 fatalities and over 100 injuries. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ongoing relief efforts while questioning potential administrative lapses. The tragedy coincides with Independence Day celebrations, bringing a somber tone to the national holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating cloudburst has claimed 60 lives and injured over 100 in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reported the calamity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured the center's support, while emphasizing the need to investigate possible administrative lapses due to prior weather forecasts.

The disaster struck during national Independence Day celebrations, casting a shadow over the occasion. Addressing attendees at Bakshi Stadium, Abdullah extended condolences to affected families, noting the tragedy's impact amid festive observances.

While pledging government assistance to those impacted, Abdullah raised concerns about preventive measures, questioning whether more could have been done to prevent the extensive loss of life due to anticipated adverse weather conditions.

