Tragedy in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Claims 60 Lives, Sparks Investigation

A devastating cloudburst has claimed 60 lives and injured over 100 in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reported the calamity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured the center's support, while emphasizing the need to investigate possible administrative lapses due to prior weather forecasts.

The disaster struck during national Independence Day celebrations, casting a shadow over the occasion. Addressing attendees at Bakshi Stadium, Abdullah extended condolences to affected families, noting the tragedy's impact amid festive observances.

While pledging government assistance to those impacted, Abdullah raised concerns about preventive measures, questioning whether more could have been done to prevent the extensive loss of life due to anticipated adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)