Left Menu

Germany Urges Israel to Halt West Bank Settlement Plans

Germany has urged Israel to cease settlement construction in the West Bank following a proposal from Israel's finance minister for ambitious housing projects. The proposed developments risk dividing Palestinian territories and threaten the feasibility of a future Palestinian state, complicating efforts for peace and a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:37 IST
Germany Urges Israel to Halt West Bank Settlement Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has called on the Israeli government to put a stop to settlement construction in the West Bank. This response follows an announcement by Israel's far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who plans to advance a controversial housing project that could further divide Palestinian territories.

The proposed "E1" settlement, along with the expansion of Maale Adumim, would cut off Palestinian access to East Jerusalem and divide the West Bank, limiting Palestinian mobility. Smotrich's office asserted that the project's implementation would significantly hinder the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

Germany's foreign ministry has firmly rejected these plans, citing violations of international law and U.N. resolutions. Such actions complicate peace negotiations aimed at a two-state solution and the end of Israeli occupation, emphasizing the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025