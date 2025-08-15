Germany Urges Israel to Halt West Bank Settlement Plans

Germany has called on the Israeli government to put a stop to settlement construction in the West Bank. This response follows an announcement by Israel's far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who plans to advance a controversial housing project that could further divide Palestinian territories.

The proposed "E1" settlement, along with the expansion of Maale Adumim, would cut off Palestinian access to East Jerusalem and divide the West Bank, limiting Palestinian mobility. Smotrich's office asserted that the project's implementation would significantly hinder the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

Germany's foreign ministry has firmly rejected these plans, citing violations of international law and U.N. resolutions. Such actions complicate peace negotiations aimed at a two-state solution and the end of Israeli occupation, emphasizing the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)