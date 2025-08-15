Germany Urges Israel to Halt West Bank Settlement Plans
Germany has urged Israel to cease settlement construction in the West Bank following a proposal from Israel's finance minister for ambitious housing projects. The proposed developments risk dividing Palestinian territories and threaten the feasibility of a future Palestinian state, complicating efforts for peace and a two-state solution.
Germany has called on the Israeli government to put a stop to settlement construction in the West Bank. This response follows an announcement by Israel's far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who plans to advance a controversial housing project that could further divide Palestinian territories.
The proposed "E1" settlement, along with the expansion of Maale Adumim, would cut off Palestinian access to East Jerusalem and divide the West Bank, limiting Palestinian mobility. Smotrich's office asserted that the project's implementation would significantly hinder the possibility of a future Palestinian state.
Germany's foreign ministry has firmly rejected these plans, citing violations of international law and U.N. resolutions. Such actions complicate peace negotiations aimed at a two-state solution and the end of Israeli occupation, emphasizing the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy.
