Germany Boosts Aid Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

Germany has committed an extra 5.8 million euros ($6.78 million) to its humanitarian efforts addressing the dire conditions in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry announced on Friday.

Highlighting the grim scenario, the ministry pointed out that over half of Afghanistan's population, approximately 23 million people, are suffering from inadequate access to basic needs like food, clean water, and medical services.

With urgent aid necessary, the international community closely observes these developments, underscoring the need for continued support to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis. ($1 = 0.8559 euros)