Germany Boosts Aid Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

Germany is increasing its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan by allocating an additional 5.8 million euros. The German foreign ministry highlights the severe shortages faced by around 23 million Afghans, who struggle to access essential resources such as food, drinking water, and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Germany has committed an extra 5.8 million euros ($6.78 million) to its humanitarian efforts addressing the dire conditions in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry announced on Friday.

Highlighting the grim scenario, the ministry pointed out that over half of Afghanistan's population, approximately 23 million people, are suffering from inadequate access to basic needs like food, clean water, and medical services.

With urgent aid necessary, the international community closely observes these developments, underscoring the need for continued support to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis. ($1 = 0.8559 euros)

