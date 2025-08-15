Germany Boosts Aid Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan
Germany is increasing its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan by allocating an additional 5.8 million euros. The German foreign ministry highlights the severe shortages faced by around 23 million Afghans, who struggle to access essential resources such as food, drinking water, and healthcare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:34 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany has committed an extra 5.8 million euros ($6.78 million) to its humanitarian efforts addressing the dire conditions in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry announced on Friday.
Highlighting the grim scenario, the ministry pointed out that over half of Afghanistan's population, approximately 23 million people, are suffering from inadequate access to basic needs like food, clean water, and medical services.
With urgent aid necessary, the international community closely observes these developments, underscoring the need for continued support to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis. ($1 = 0.8559 euros)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Afghanistan
- humanitarian
- aid
- crisis
- foreign ministry
- population
- shortage
- food
- medical care
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia Weighs Recognition Amid Gaza Crisis
Canada to Recognize State of Palestine Amid Gaza Crisis
U.S. Senate Blocks Arms Sale Resolutions amid Gaza Crisis
Adaptive Safety Nets: How the World Bank Supports Crisis-Ready Social Protection
Chengde Tragedy: Deadly Downpour Triggers Crisis Near Beijing