Naidu's 'Super Six' Promises: A Game-Changer for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu boasts about the TDP-led NDA government's achievements, including the 'Super Six' poll promises. Focusing on welfare and development, Naidu highlights initiatives like free bus travel for women, job opportunities for youth, and the Polavaram Project, amidst criticism of past governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:36 IST
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, slammed the previous YSRCP Government for allegedly plunging the state into debt. On Independence Day, Naidu touted the success of the 'Super Six' promises made by the TDP-led NDA, marking them as significant achievements.

Naidu highlighted that with a 94% strike rate, the Andhra region saw a 'silent revolution' during the 2024 polls, bringing the NDA to power. He emphasized the coalition's commitment to welfare and development, detailing schemes like 'Stree Shakti,' which provides free bus travel for women.

Among the coalition's 'Super Six' promises are financial aid for women, job opportunities for youth, and support for farmers. Naidu also promised the completion of housing projects by next year and emphasized ongoing efforts in infrastructure, such as the Polavaram Project, amidst efforts to rebuild the state's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

