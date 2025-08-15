Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Yasukuni Shrine Visit

The South Korean government has expressed significant disappointment and regret following a visit by Japanese officials to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine. The shrine, which honors Japan's war dead, including convicted war criminals, often draws criticism from neighboring countries.

On Friday, Seoul's foreign ministry issued a statement urging Japan to acknowledge its historical wrongs and emphasize the importance of sincere reflection and apology. This gesture, they argued, is essential for building constructive future relations between the two countries.

Such visits to the shrine are frequently seen as provocations by nations like South Korea and China, who suffered under Japanese occupation and aggression during the early 20th century. These actions continue to strain diplomatic ties across the region.

