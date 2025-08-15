Tensions Rise in the South China Sea: Collision Near Scarborough Shoal Sparks Diplomatic Clash

China's defense ministry has accused the Philippine Coast Guard of executing 'dangerous maneuvers' this week following reports of a collision between two Chinese vessels near the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The incident has further fueled tensions in the resource-rich area.

The ministry's spokesperson, Jiang Bin, claimed the actions of the Philippine vessels seriously threatened the safety of Chinese ships and crew. However, Jiang did not confirm whether the collision on Monday indeed involved two Chinese crafts.

In response, Philippine officials asserted their non-involvement in the incident, framing it as a consequence but not caused by their actions. The dispute underscores the ongoing friction between Manila and Beijing since a 2016 international tribunal ruling invalidated China's extensive claims in the region.

