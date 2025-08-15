CJI Gavai Reiterates Equality of Constitutional Courts

In a significant address at a Supreme Court Bar Association event, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai underscored the constitutional equality of the Supreme Court and high court collegiums. He stated that neither court possesses superiority, as both play crucial roles in India's judicial framework.

The event, marking the 79th Independence Day, featured CJI Gavai reflecting on the contributions of historical figures and the ongoing role of lawyers in upholding justice. He emphasized the need to deepen judicial interpretations to expand freedoms, protect marginalized rights, and strengthen the rule of law.

Citing India's diverse history of freedom fighters, CJI Gavai reminded legal professionals of their duty to promote justice. He urged a collective commitment to an inclusive India, where education, safety, and equality are accessible to all, while reinforcing values enshrined in the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)