UP Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Spirit

In a spirited celebration of the 79th Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's UP Vidhan Sabha on Friday, marking a tribute to the nation's history and valor.

During his address, Adityanath lauded the Indian armed forces for their triumph in Operation Sindoor, a mission launched 100 days ago to counteract terror infrastructure in Pakistan. He highlighted the operation as a testament to India's strength under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and countless freedom fighters, emphasizing the need for national duty and self-reliance. He underscored Uttar Pradesh's efforts in advancing local industries under the One District, One Product initiative, aligning with the Vocal for Local campaign.

