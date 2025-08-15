UP Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Spirit
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated India's 79th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag and commending the Indian armed forces' success in Operation Sindoor. He acknowledged the sacrifices of freedom fighters and emphasized the state's commitment to the Prime Minister's Vocal for Local initiative.
- Country:
- India
In a spirited celebration of the 79th Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's UP Vidhan Sabha on Friday, marking a tribute to the nation's history and valor.
During his address, Adityanath lauded the Indian armed forces for their triumph in Operation Sindoor, a mission launched 100 days ago to counteract terror infrastructure in Pakistan. He highlighted the operation as a testament to India's strength under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and countless freedom fighters, emphasizing the need for national duty and self-reliance. He underscored Uttar Pradesh's efforts in advancing local industries under the One District, One Product initiative, aligning with the Vocal for Local campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Futures: Mission Viksit Bharat 2047 and Indian Achievers' Awards Shine Spotlight on CSR
Empowering India's Future Leaders: 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' Takes Center Stage
Empowering India's Youth: The Path to Viksit Bharat
Harnessing Youth Potential: Manoj Sinha's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'
Petition Challenges Gender Barriers in Indian Armed Forces