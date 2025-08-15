Left Menu

Tragedy in Garhwa: Four Suffocate in Septic Tank

Four individuals, including three brothers, died after suffocating in a newly constructed septic tank in Garhwa district, Jharkhand. The incident occurred in Nawada village as they attempted to clean planks. Despite villagers' efforts to rescue them, they were declared dead at Garhwa Sadar Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garhwa | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, four men lost their lives after suffocating in a septic tank. The victims included three brothers: Ajay Chaudhary, Chandrashekhar Chaudhary, and Raju Shekhar Chaudhary, along with Maltu Ram. The unfortunate event took place in Nawada village, as confirmed by DIG (Palamu Range) Naushad Alam.

The septic tank, recently constructed, became a death trap for the men when they entered to clean it post removing shutterings. Community members swiftly acted, pulling the victims out and rushing them to Garhwa Sadar Hospital. Tragically, all four were pronounced dead upon arrival, according to statements from local police officials.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine further details surrounding this incident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and authorities are working to understand how such a misfortune could have occurred, as mentioned by Sanjay Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer of Garhwa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

