Assam's Bold Steps: CM Sarma's Mission to Eradicate Child Marriage by 2026
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma aims to eliminate child marriage by 2026. Over 6,500 cases have been registered, with chargesheets filed in 95% of them. Law and order have improved, with a decrease in crimes and increased conviction rates. Militant reintegration has also progressed.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared a mission to eradicate child marriage from the state by 2026, emphasizing government efforts to combat the issue with over 6,500 cases registered and chargesheets filed in 95% of them.
Sarma highlighted significant improvements in law and order, citing a decrease in registered cases from 1.21 lakh in 2020 to 50,000 in 2024, alongside a drop in the crime rate and enhanced conviction rates.
Addressing other achievements, Sarma noted the successful rehabilitation of over 11,000 militants and a substantial economic growth with Assam's GSDP rising by 113% from 2020-21. He criticized previous Congress governments for negligence in issues like rhino poaching and corruption in job recruitment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
