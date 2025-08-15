Assam's Bold Steps: CM Sarma's Mission to Eradicate Child Marriage by 2026

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared a mission to eradicate child marriage from the state by 2026, emphasizing government efforts to combat the issue with over 6,500 cases registered and chargesheets filed in 95% of them.

Sarma highlighted significant improvements in law and order, citing a decrease in registered cases from 1.21 lakh in 2020 to 50,000 in 2024, alongside a drop in the crime rate and enhanced conviction rates.

Addressing other achievements, Sarma noted the successful rehabilitation of over 11,000 militants and a substantial economic growth with Assam's GSDP rising by 113% from 2020-21. He criticized previous Congress governments for negligence in issues like rhino poaching and corruption in job recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)