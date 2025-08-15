Odisha Announces Empowering Measures for Women's Safety and Welfare

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared decisive steps to enhance women's safety and welfare, marking a momentous Independence Day address in Bhubaneswar. Majhi empowered police with 'absolute power' to act against crimes targeting women, emphasizing that perpetrators would face justice irrespective of their influence.

Key measures include an additional provision of 5 kg of rice for the impoverished across 11 districts, and a strong commitment to implementing safety initiatives in educational institutions. Majhi also announced financial aids empowering over 1 crore women, and investment in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Highlighting Odisha's roadmap for progress, he underscored industrialization plans, anticorruption efforts, and the preservation of the Odia identity. Majhi's administration pledges a dedicated approach towards organized crime, proposing new legislation to extinguish activities like extortion and prioritizing women's empowerment as a driving force for state development.

