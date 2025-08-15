Left Menu

Unsolved Mystery: The Disappearance of Hemalatha in Dharmasthala

Brothers Nitin and Nitesh filed a complaint with the SIT regarding their missing sister Hemalatha, who disappeared in 2012 in Dharmasthala. The investigation, which involves several murders and rapes, was initiated based on a former worker's complaint. The brothers hope the latest efforts might finally resolve the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:03 IST
Unsolved Mystery: The Disappearance of Hemalatha in Dharmasthala
  • Country:
  • India

Brothers Nitin and Nitesh have filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding their sister Hemalatha, who went missing in 2012 after visiting Dharmasthala. The sisters' case is part of a broader investigation into alleged murders, rapes, and burials in the area.

The SIT's investigation, fueled by an anonymous former sanitation worker's complaint, promises to uncover crimes committed over the last two decades. In a press briefing, Nitin expressed hope, stating that the SIT's current efforts might finally provide resolution after 13 years of uncertainty.

Hemalatha was last seen in Dharmasthala with a neighbor who later denied accompanying her. Her family had previously reported her disappearance to local police, yet no progress was made. Nitin believes questioning the neighbor could reveal critical details about his sister's fate.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025