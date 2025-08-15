Unsolved Mystery: The Disappearance of Hemalatha in Dharmasthala

Brothers Nitin and Nitesh have filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding their sister Hemalatha, who went missing in 2012 after visiting Dharmasthala. The sisters' case is part of a broader investigation into alleged murders, rapes, and burials in the area.

The SIT's investigation, fueled by an anonymous former sanitation worker's complaint, promises to uncover crimes committed over the last two decades. In a press briefing, Nitin expressed hope, stating that the SIT's current efforts might finally provide resolution after 13 years of uncertainty.

Hemalatha was last seen in Dharmasthala with a neighbor who later denied accompanying her. Her family had previously reported her disappearance to local police, yet no progress was made. Nitin believes questioning the neighbor could reveal critical details about his sister's fate.