Governor Gangwar Champions Jharkhand's Battle Against Naxalism and Drug Trade
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar highlighted Jharkhand's progress against Naxalism and drug trade at the Independence Day function. He discussed welfare schemes, infrastructure projects, and state achievements. Gangwar praised national strides under Prime Minister Modi, lauded efforts in agriculture, tourism, and emphasized new educational and healthcare initiatives.
During Jharkhand's Independence Day celebration, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar underscored the state's advances in combatting Naxalism and the illegal drug trade. He revealed that stringent actions resulted in multiple Naxalite arrests and a crackdown on opium cultivation.
Gangwar commended various welfare programs, emphasizing the waiver of farm loans benefiting thousands of farmers, the construction of highways, and initiatives to boost agriculture and infrastructure. He also highlighted healthcare improvements, announcing new medical facilities and plans for expanding educational opportunities to prevent school dropouts.
Praising overall national progress under Prime Minister Modi, Gangwar acknowledged Jharkhand's growth in industries and tourism. Efforts to develop key tourist attractions and recognition of security personnel's contributions were also noted during the address.
