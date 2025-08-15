Left Menu

Governor Gangwar Champions Jharkhand's Battle Against Naxalism and Drug Trade

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar highlighted Jharkhand's progress against Naxalism and drug trade at the Independence Day function. He discussed welfare schemes, infrastructure projects, and state achievements. Gangwar praised national strides under Prime Minister Modi, lauded efforts in agriculture, tourism, and emphasized new educational and healthcare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:13 IST
Governor Gangwar Champions Jharkhand's Battle Against Naxalism and Drug Trade
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar
  • Country:
  • India

During Jharkhand's Independence Day celebration, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar underscored the state's advances in combatting Naxalism and the illegal drug trade. He revealed that stringent actions resulted in multiple Naxalite arrests and a crackdown on opium cultivation.

Gangwar commended various welfare programs, emphasizing the waiver of farm loans benefiting thousands of farmers, the construction of highways, and initiatives to boost agriculture and infrastructure. He also highlighted healthcare improvements, announcing new medical facilities and plans for expanding educational opportunities to prevent school dropouts.

Praising overall national progress under Prime Minister Modi, Gangwar acknowledged Jharkhand's growth in industries and tourism. Efforts to develop key tourist attractions and recognition of security personnel's contributions were also noted during the address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025