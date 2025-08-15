Left Menu

India's Indomitable Stand Against Terror: Modi's Stern Red Fort Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern warning to Pakistan during his Independence Day speech, vowing a decisive military response to terrorist threats and nuclear blackmail. Operation Sindoor, a significant military action, was highlighted as India reaffirmed its stance by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, emphasizing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:19 IST
India's Indomitable Stand Against Terror: Modi's Stern Red Fort Address
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unwavering message broadcast from Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly warned Pakistan that both terrorists and their enablers would face consequences. Marking India's 79th Independence Day, he asserted that the Indian military would decisively respond to any hostile actions.

Modi cited Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India's resolve in dismantling terrorist strongholds and retaliating against nuclear threats. The operation followed a horrific attack in Pahalgam, propelling India to suspend the longstanding Indus Waters Treaty, which Modi called 'unjust.'

The Prime Minister also emphasized the urgency for India's self-reliance in defense, underscoring a commitment to develop indigenous military technology, while announcing a new national security mission named 'Sudarshan Chakra.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025