India's Indomitable Stand Against Terror: Modi's Stern Red Fort Address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern warning to Pakistan during his Independence Day speech, vowing a decisive military response to terrorist threats and nuclear blackmail. Operation Sindoor, a significant military action, was highlighted as India reaffirmed its stance by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, emphasizing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.
In an unwavering message broadcast from Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly warned Pakistan that both terrorists and their enablers would face consequences. Marking India's 79th Independence Day, he asserted that the Indian military would decisively respond to any hostile actions.
Modi cited Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India's resolve in dismantling terrorist strongholds and retaliating against nuclear threats. The operation followed a horrific attack in Pahalgam, propelling India to suspend the longstanding Indus Waters Treaty, which Modi called 'unjust.'
The Prime Minister also emphasized the urgency for India's self-reliance in defense, underscoring a commitment to develop indigenous military technology, while announcing a new national security mission named 'Sudarshan Chakra.'
