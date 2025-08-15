Family Feud: The Desperate Protest Over a Blocked Farm Road in Maharashtra

In a dramatic turn of events at the Yeola tehsil office during Independence Day celebrations, members of a farmer's family in Maharashtra's Nashik district attempted to end their lives. The protest came in response to alleged government inaction over a road leading to their farm, according to official sources.

Sanjay Pathe, Vijay Pathe, Sulabha Pathe, and Jawaharlal Bhosale, all relatives from Paregaon in Yeola, reportedly doused themselves in kerosene, trying to set themselves on fire. The swift intervention of police and attendees at the event prevented the tragedy, the official reported.

The Pathes expressed frustration over a road opened by the tehsildar but marred by a significant pothole, which hampered access to their farmland. With the road blocked further by a neighboring family and no justice in sight, desperation drove their drastic protest. In response, tehsildar Aba Mahajan ordered the immediate reopening of the road and a thorough inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)