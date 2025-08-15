Tragedy Strikes: Pilgrims from Bihar Die in West Bengal Road Accident
Ten pilgrims from Bihar perished in a road accident in West Bengal, with 35 more sustaining injuries. The Bihar chief minister offered condolences and financial aid to victims' families and ensured medical attention for the injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Burdwan | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, ten pilgrims from Bihar lost their lives and 35 others were injured when their bus collided with a parked truck in Burdwan, West Bengal, officials reported.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed heartfelt condolences and announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
The pilgrims, hailing from Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran, were en route home from Gangasagar when the accident struck. Prompt medical assistance was provided to the injured, including six children, at Burdwan Medical College.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- West Bengal
- accident
- pilgrims
- roadside
- truck
- Motihari
- Gangasagar
- Nitish Kumar
- compensation
