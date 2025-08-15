Left Menu

Tripura's Triumphs: Crime Drops, Tourism Rises

Tripura has achieved a significant reduction in crime since 2023, with a notable decrease in drug-related activities. The government has also embarked on various tourism projects and addressed unemployment concerns. Initiatives for the tribal population's development are underway, supported by significant funding.

In a significant announcement, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the state's achievements on multiple fronts since 2023. Speaking at the Independence Day celebration, Saha revealed a remarkable decline in crime rates and enhanced efforts in the battle against drug-related activities.

Statistics indicate a promising trend, with a 19.4% crime reduction in 2024 compared to the previous year, and an additional drop of 12.35% in the first five months of the current year. The state has also seen over 100% increase in drug seizures and significant progress in drug destruction efforts.

Aside from law and safety initiatives, Tripura is focusing on boosting tourism via substantial revamp projects across key sites. The government also tackles unemployment, filling over 19,000 positions since 2018 and hosting numerous job fairs, while implementing projects to improve the socio-economic status of tribal communities.

