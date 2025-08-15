Left Menu

Path to Peace: High-Stakes Summit in Alaska

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of the Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska, hoping it would lead to a 'just peace' and facilitate substantial discussions among Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. He urged Russia to take necessary steps to end the war, relying on American involvement.

  • Ukraine

In a pivotal moment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the critical nature of the Russia-U.S. summit held in Alaska, expressing hope that it would forge a pathway toward enduring peace.

Zelenskiy advocated for substantial trilateral talks that would include Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, to address ongoing conflicts.

The Ukrainian leader urged Russia to undertake crucial steps to halt the war, emphasizing the role of the United States in facilitating this process. Zelenskiy communicated his message through Telegram, reflecting a significant geopolitical stance.

