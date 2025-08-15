Path to Peace: High-Stakes Summit in Alaska

In a pivotal moment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the critical nature of the Russia-U.S. summit held in Alaska, expressing hope that it would forge a pathway toward enduring peace.

Zelenskiy advocated for substantial trilateral talks that would include Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, to address ongoing conflicts.

The Ukrainian leader urged Russia to undertake crucial steps to halt the war, emphasizing the role of the United States in facilitating this process. Zelenskiy communicated his message through Telegram, reflecting a significant geopolitical stance.

