Global Political Diary: Key Events and Milestones

The international scene is busy with significant political and cultural events happening between August and October 2025. Notable are high-stakes meetings such as U.S. President Donald Trump's negotiation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, and significant anniversaries like India's Independence and Japan's WWII surrender.

Meanwhile, cultural events continue to flourish, with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival captivating audiences until August 25, and the Venice International Film Festival taking place from August 27 to September 6. These festivals are key cultural highlights attracting global attention.

Key political meetings during this period include the high-profile visits of South Korea's Foreign Affairs Minister to India and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's engagements at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development. Strategic dialogues also include German-Japanese interactions in Tokyo and cooperation discussions between Iran and Armenia.

(With inputs from agencies.)