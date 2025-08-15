Left Menu

Tug of Power: DC's Police Authority in Trump Administration's Crosshairs

Attorney General Brian Schwalb files a lawsuit against President Trump's control over DC's police, escalating city and federal tensions. The move follows an order by Attorney General Pam Bondi to transfer police control to DEA's Terry Cole amid a proclaimed crime emergency, despite declining crime rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:12 IST
In a significant legal move, Washington, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb has initiated a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's attempt to seize control of the city's police department. Filed in federal court, this legal action seeks to counter President Donald Trump's assertion of authority over the Metropolitan Police Department.

The lawsuit emerges shortly after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered a transfer of the district's police oversight to Terry Cole of the DEA, designated as the Emergency Commissioner. This shift, justified by a supposed crime emergency in the capital, has been contested as crime data reveals a decline in violent incidents.

The district's leadership criticizes Bondi's order, requiring Washington police to obtain prior approval from Cole for directives, as undermining local governance. The Justice Department has yet to issue a comment on these claims, with the lawsuit labeling Bondi's decision a bold encroachment on the district's autonomous powers.

