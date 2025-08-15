Punjab's Battle Against Drugs: CM Mann's Bold Moves and Vision for a Prosperous Future
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced incentives for police in the war on drugs, emphasizing his administration's progress in dismantling narcotic networks. He called for unity in developing a prosperous 'Rangla Punjab'. His government is focused on economic growth, anti-corruption, and educational improvements, with significant strides in health and industrial investment.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, highlighting his government's initiatives against drugs, promised rewards for police officers excelling in this fight. Mann asserted that his administration has significantly weakened the narcotics supply chain in the state.
Speaking during an Independence Day event, Mann urged citizens to unify for a vibrant Punjab, or 'Rangla Punjab'. Reflecting on the freedom struggle, he noted the enduring pain of Partition for Punjabis. Mann stressed recent progressive decisions by his government, focusing on anti-corruption and economic development.
In health and education, numerous clinics have been launched, and government schools upgraded. Offers from major investors highlight the state's promising industrial future, complemented by significant infrastructure and safety reforms. Mann reiterated the vital role of community and government collaboration in achieving these goals.
