Punjab's Battle Against Drugs: CM Mann's Bold Moves and Vision for a Prosperous Future

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, highlighting his government's initiatives against drugs, promised rewards for police officers excelling in this fight. Mann asserted that his administration has significantly weakened the narcotics supply chain in the state.

Speaking during an Independence Day event, Mann urged citizens to unify for a vibrant Punjab, or 'Rangla Punjab'. Reflecting on the freedom struggle, he noted the enduring pain of Partition for Punjabis. Mann stressed recent progressive decisions by his government, focusing on anti-corruption and economic development.

In health and education, numerous clinics have been launched, and government schools upgraded. Offers from major investors highlight the state's promising industrial future, complemented by significant infrastructure and safety reforms. Mann reiterated the vital role of community and government collaboration in achieving these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)