Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Questions India's Territorial Integrity Amid Demography Concerns

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed concerns over India's territorial integrity, questioning changes in the country's area since 2014. His remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a new 'demography mission' to address illegal infiltration, warning of its impact on livelihoods and social stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:06 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Questions India's Territorial Integrity Amid Demography Concerns
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

During a press interaction in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raised concerns over India's territorial changes, questioning the country's current area compared to 2014. He challenged the BJP to specify the nation's territory today, reflecting skepticism about claims of demography change.

Yadav's remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a high-powered 'demography mission' aimed at tackling illegal infiltration, which he described as a pre-meditated threat to India's social fabric. Modi emphasized the importance of guarding the nation's freedom, referencing historical sacrifices made by India's forefathers.

In his Independence Day speech at Red Fort, Modi warned against the infiltration of 'ghuspaithiya,' claiming it affects youth employment and targets vulnerable populations. He stated the new mission would operate strategically to counter this emerging crisis, underlining the government's commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025