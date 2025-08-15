Akhilesh Yadav Questions India's Territorial Integrity Amid Demography Concerns

During a press interaction in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raised concerns over India's territorial changes, questioning the country's current area compared to 2014. He challenged the BJP to specify the nation's territory today, reflecting skepticism about claims of demography change.

Yadav's remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a high-powered 'demography mission' aimed at tackling illegal infiltration, which he described as a pre-meditated threat to India's social fabric. Modi emphasized the importance of guarding the nation's freedom, referencing historical sacrifices made by India's forefathers.

In his Independence Day speech at Red Fort, Modi warned against the infiltration of 'ghuspaithiya,' claiming it affects youth employment and targets vulnerable populations. He stated the new mission would operate strategically to counter this emerging crisis, underlining the government's commitment to national security.

