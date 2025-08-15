Mastermind Behind Bihar's Constable Exam Leak Arrested

Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has apprehended Rajkishor Kumar, the alleged culprit behind the 2023 constable recruitment examination paper leak. His arrest, confirmed on Friday, comes with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his capture.

Carrying a bounty on his head, Rajkishor was reportedly involved in several such paper leak incidents. The EOU froze Rs 1.5 crore from his bank account. Alongside his arrest, police seized a document containing candidate details, as revealed by EOU Deputy Inspector General Manavjit Singh Dhillon to PTI.

The constable exam, critical for filling 21,391 posts, was conducted on October 1 but later cancelled due to the leak. As investigations deepen, notices will soon be issued to 62 candidates identified from Rajkishor's account transactions, with further arrests made in states like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.