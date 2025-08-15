Swift Rescue: Missing Cousins Found at Moradabad Station
Three teenage girls, all cousins, were rescued from Moradabad after running away from their homes in Bareilly. The police swiftly tracked them down using mobile and CCTV data six hours after the report was filed. The girls planned to move to Delhi but were found in Moradabad.
In a swift and efficient operation, three teenage girls who had run away from their homes in Bareilly were rescued from Moradabad railway station just hours after being reported missing, according to the police.
The girls, aged between 15 and 16 and related as cousins, made their escape on Thursday evening from the Baradari area without notifying their family members. Concerned relatives lodged a missing person report at 10:30 PM when the girls failed to return.
Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya assembled a joint team comprising local police and surveillance experts. Thanks to mobile data tracking and CCTV footage, the team pinpointed the girls' location at Moradabad Railway Station, 90 kilometers from their starting point, where they were safely recovered. The girls revealed plans to settle in Delhi but became apprehensive upon reaching Moradabad when their phone battery died, so they discontinued their journey.
