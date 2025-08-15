Assam Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the deportation of 21 Bangladeshi infiltrators who were sent back to their country from the Sribhumi district late at night.

According to Sarma, the state is determined to be infiltration-free, with 58 deportations occurring in the last two weeks and over 400 in recent months.

Both the BSF and Assam Police have increased their vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border following disturbances in Bangladesh, ensuring no illegal entry into Assam.