Assam Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators
Assam has intensified efforts to deport Bangladeshi infiltrators, with Chief Minister Sarma revealing that 21 individuals were recently sent back. Over 58 infiltrators have been deported in the past two weeks, while more than 400 were 'pushed back' in recent months, reinforcing the state’s commitment to maintaining security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:41 IST
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the deportation of 21 Bangladeshi infiltrators who were sent back to their country from the Sribhumi district late at night.
According to Sarma, the state is determined to be infiltration-free, with 58 deportations occurring in the last two weeks and over 400 in recent months.
Both the BSF and Assam Police have increased their vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border following disturbances in Bangladesh, ensuring no illegal entry into Assam.
