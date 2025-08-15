Left Menu

Pregnant Bangladeshi Woman Escapes from Mumbai Hospital Amidst Legal Troubles

Rubina Irshad Shaikh, a 21-year-old Bangladeshi woman, escaped from Mumbai's JJ Hospital after being arrested for allegedly staying in India illegally. Brought for medical treatment from Byculla Women's Jail, she fled on Thursday. Legal actions are in process under several Indian laws, and efforts are ongoing to recapture her.

In a daring escape from Mumbai's state-run JJ Hospital, 21-year-old Rubina Irshad Shaikh, a pregnant Bangladeshi woman, managed to evade the confines of legality on Thursday.

Originally apprehended in Navi Mumbai on August 5 for unauthorized stay in India, Shaikh was being held in Byculla Women's Jail. She had been temporarily transferred to the hospital for treatment concerning fever and skin issues.

The Mumbai police are actively working on recapturing her as she faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alongside violations under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act for her illegal stay.

