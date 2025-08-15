Pregnant Bangladeshi Woman Escapes from Mumbai Hospital Amidst Legal Troubles

In a daring escape from Mumbai's state-run JJ Hospital, 21-year-old Rubina Irshad Shaikh, a pregnant Bangladeshi woman, managed to evade the confines of legality on Thursday.

Originally apprehended in Navi Mumbai on August 5 for unauthorized stay in India, Shaikh was being held in Byculla Women's Jail. She had been temporarily transferred to the hospital for treatment concerning fever and skin issues.

The Mumbai police are actively working on recapturing her as she faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alongside violations under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act for her illegal stay.

