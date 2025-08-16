Left Menu

Controversial Resettlement Plan: Palestinians to South Sudan?

Israel and South Sudan are reportedly discussing a resettlement plan for Gazan Palestinians amidst ongoing conflict. However, Palestinian leaders strongly oppose the idea, fearing a repeat of historical displacement. Israeli and South Sudanese officials deny such discussions, focusing instead on foreign policy and humanitarian issues in South Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 01:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Sudan and Israel are reportedly in negotiations to resettle Palestinians from Gaza, a move quickly rejected by Palestinian leaders. The potential plan is seen as unacceptable amid fears it could echo past displacement tragedies.

According to sources familiar with the matter, discussions are ongoing, despite denials from both South Sudanese and Israeli officials. There is no formal agreement yet, and the talks also address broader foreign policy and humanitarian challenges facing South Sudan.

The possible relocation has sparked international controversy, with Israeli and Arab leaders standing firm on opposing demographic shifts in Gaza. Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel stated that the current discussions focus on South Sudan's crisis, not resettlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

