Controversial Resettlement Plan: Palestinians to South Sudan?

South Sudan and Israel are reportedly in negotiations to resettle Palestinians from Gaza, a move quickly rejected by Palestinian leaders. The potential plan is seen as unacceptable amid fears it could echo past displacement tragedies.

According to sources familiar with the matter, discussions are ongoing, despite denials from both South Sudanese and Israeli officials. There is no formal agreement yet, and the talks also address broader foreign policy and humanitarian challenges facing South Sudan.

The possible relocation has sparked international controversy, with Israeli and Arab leaders standing firm on opposing demographic shifts in Gaza. Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel stated that the current discussions focus on South Sudan's crisis, not resettlement.

