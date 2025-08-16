Peruvian President Defends Sovereignty Over Disputed Amazon Island

Peru's President Dina Boluarte made a landmark visit to the disputed Santa Rosa Island, asserting the nation's sovereignty amidst escalating tensions with Colombia.

Boluarte's visit comes as controversy mounts following Colombian President Gustavo Petro's rejection of Peruvian jurisdiction over the island. The situation reached a boiling point after Peruvian authorities detained Colombian nationals conducting unauthorized surveys.

Santa Rosa, emerging from the Amazon River last century, remains a diplomatic flashpoint. Peru insists on its claim grounded in historical treaties, while Colombia contests it, citing the island's later emergence outside these agreements.

