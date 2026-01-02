Deadly Clash Erupts Over Banner Dispute in Ballari

A confrontation between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy in Ballari turned deadly over the installation of a banner. The conflict, which originated from a disagreement outside Janardhana Reddy's residence, spiraled into violence, culminating in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Rajasekhar Reddy.

Ballari's Superintendent of Police, Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, confirmed the incident, stating that the fracas escalated not only to stone-pelting but also involved gunfire. 'The fatal shot was fired from a private weapon, and multiple charges have been filed, including murder and attempt to murder,' Bandaru reported. The police have yet to make any arrests as investigations continue.

Amid tense political accusations, BJP leader B. Sriramulu claimed that there was an attempt on the life of MLA Janardhana Reddy during the clash. He questioned the legality of erecting a banner in proximity to an MLA's residence and raised concerns over the 0.76 mm bullet used in the attack. The community remains on edge as police work to restore calm in Ballari.

(With inputs from agencies.)