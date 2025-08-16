High-Stakes Talks: Easing Russia-US Tensions

Efforts to ease Russia-United States tensions will soon advance, as new consultations are being planned, Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Alexander Darchiev, announced recently via the RIA state news agency.

Ambassador Darchiev indicated that another round of discussions, aimed at addressing ongoing bilateral challenges, is expected to happen shortly.

These diplomatic engagements are crucial in striving for the normalization of interactions and resolving what are described as 'irritants' in the Russia-U.S. relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)