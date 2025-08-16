Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Delhi: Hunt for SUV Driver

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an SUV in Delhi's Moti Nagar. The driver fled the scene, and police are investigating. CCTV footage will be reviewed to identify the suspect. This incident follows another deadly SUV collision in Delhi earlier this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:40 IST
In a tragic accident in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, a 40-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after being struck by an SUV. The incident occurred late Friday night when a Mahindra Thar rammed the bike driven by Bhikshu Lal.

The driver of the Thar fled the scene immediately after the collision, prompting the police to launch a hunt for the suspect. Legal action is underway, and multiple police teams have been dispatched to capture the driver.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area to reconstitute the accident scene and identify the accused driver. This incident follows a similar tragedy earlier this month involving another SUV in Chanakyapuri, resulting in one pedestrian dead and another critically injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

