Tragic Collision in Delhi: Hunt for SUV Driver

In a tragic accident in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, a 40-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after being struck by an SUV. The incident occurred late Friday night when a Mahindra Thar rammed the bike driven by Bhikshu Lal.

The driver of the Thar fled the scene immediately after the collision, prompting the police to launch a hunt for the suspect. Legal action is underway, and multiple police teams have been dispatched to capture the driver.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area to reconstitute the accident scene and identify the accused driver. This incident follows a similar tragedy earlier this month involving another SUV in Chanakyapuri, resulting in one pedestrian dead and another critically injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)