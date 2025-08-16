Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Police Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances

A police sub-inspector, Arun Kumar Singh, was discovered dead in Seraikela-Kharswan district. Initially, it is suspected that a fall while intoxicated caused his fatal injuries. The officer’s body has been sent for a post-mortem, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:47 IST
Tragic Demise: Police Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances
Arun Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Seraikela-Kharswan district as police sub-inspector Arun Kumar Singh was found dead on Saturday morning.

Arun Kumar Singh, 58, who was attached to the RIT police station but recently posted in Ranchi, had visited the district for departmental duties.

Preliminary observations suggest he might have fallen while drunk, hitting a stone and sustaining fatal injuries. His body, exhibiting bleeding from the nose and ears, is now subject to a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025