Tragic Demise: Police Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances
A police sub-inspector, Arun Kumar Singh, was discovered dead in Seraikela-Kharswan district. Initially, it is suspected that a fall while intoxicated caused his fatal injuries. The officer’s body has been sent for a post-mortem, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Seraikela-Kharswan district as police sub-inspector Arun Kumar Singh was found dead on Saturday morning.
Arun Kumar Singh, 58, who was attached to the RIT police station but recently posted in Ranchi, had visited the district for departmental duties.
Preliminary observations suggest he might have fallen while drunk, hitting a stone and sustaining fatal injuries. His body, exhibiting bleeding from the nose and ears, is now subject to a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Anil Ambani Summoned by ED in Major Loan Fraud Investigation
Tragic Toddler Accident in Delhi: Authorities Launch Investigation
Mysterious Death of Village Woman Sparks Investigation
Unveiling Secrets: Dharmasthala's Alleged Mass Burials Under Investigation
Judgment Day: Malegaon Blast Acquittal Sparks Investigation Debate