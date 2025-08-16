Tragic Demise: Police Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances

A tragic incident unfolded in Seraikela-Kharswan district as police sub-inspector Arun Kumar Singh was found dead on Saturday morning.

Arun Kumar Singh, 58, who was attached to the RIT police station but recently posted in Ranchi, had visited the district for departmental duties.

Preliminary observations suggest he might have fallen while drunk, hitting a stone and sustaining fatal injuries. His body, exhibiting bleeding from the nose and ears, is now subject to a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.