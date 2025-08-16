Left Menu

ED Raids Target Tamil Nadu Minister in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy and his son, under a money laundering investigation linked to disproportionate assets. The raids follow a Madras High Court order related to a Rs 2.1 crore assets case. The DMK has alleged political vendettas by central agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 14:42 IST
ED Raids Target Tamil Nadu Minister in Money Laundering Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations connected to Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy and his MLA son P Sentilkumar, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

The raids, conducted in Chennai and Dindigul under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), target alleged disproportionate assets accumulating to Rs 2.1 crore, held by Periyasamy and family members.

While the DMK leaders, including Kanimozhi, have criticized the BJP for utilizing central agencies against opposition figures, the prosecution claims the assets were acquired during Periyasamy's previous ministerial tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025