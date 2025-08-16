ED Raids Target Tamil Nadu Minister in Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy and his son, under a money laundering investigation linked to disproportionate assets. The raids follow a Madras High Court order related to a Rs 2.1 crore assets case. The DMK has alleged political vendettas by central agencies.
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations connected to Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy and his MLA son P Sentilkumar, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.
The raids, conducted in Chennai and Dindigul under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), target alleged disproportionate assets accumulating to Rs 2.1 crore, held by Periyasamy and family members.
While the DMK leaders, including Kanimozhi, have criticized the BJP for utilizing central agencies against opposition figures, the prosecution claims the assets were acquired during Periyasamy's previous ministerial tenure.
