Grenade Recovered as Punjab Police Dismantles Terror Network

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab police have recovered a hand grenade following the arrest of operatives linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International terror outfit. The operation involved capturing key suspects who were acting on instructions from masterminds based in Canada.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav detailed that the swift actions of the Counter Intelligence team in Jalandhar led to the acquisition of the grenade subsequent to apprehending two operatives, Ritik Naroliya and a juvenile, in Rajasthan. Further investigations resulted in the arrest of their aides, Vishavjit and Jackson, who were planning to escape to Malaysia and were involved in lethal activities.

These developments underline Punjab police's resolve to dismantle terror networks and assure public safety. An FIR has been documented, reaffirming the force's determination to eradicate organized crime and safeguard regional peace.

