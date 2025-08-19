A recent Russian assault on Kremenchuk, located in Ukraine's Poltava region, has disrupted power supplies to hundreds. Ukrainian officials accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of undermining peace efforts after the attack coincided with discussions at the White House involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi of Kremenchuk highlighted the contradiction between Putin's professed desire for peace and the fresh military assault on the city, which saw multiple explosions overnight. The attack, perceived as a deliberate act of destruction against Ukraine, further complicated international peace overtures.

The regional impact was severe, leaving nearly 1,500 residential and 119 commercial entities without power. The Poltava Governor reported no casualties from the attack. Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported Ukrainian drone strikes at critical infrastructure in their Volgograd region, raising the stakes in ongoing tit-for-tat hostilities.