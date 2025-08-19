Dacoity Suspect Injured in Police Firing During Escape Attempt
Deepak Kumar, a suspect in a dacoity case, was injured after police shot him when he attempted to escape custody. The incident occurred as the police escorted him to recover a hidden weapon and stolen items. Kumar, now hospitalized, is out of danger, and investigations continue.
In a dramatic turn of events, Deepak Kumar, arrested in connection with a dacoity case, was shot by police while allegedly attempting to escape. Officials revealed Kumar had opened fire on security personnel as he tried to flee.
The incident took place in the Janipur locality as Kumar was guiding police to recover a weapon and valuables related to the crime committed on August 12. Police responded with controlled retaliatory fire, injuring Kumar in the leg, according to Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma.
No officers were harmed during the confrontation. Kumar, who has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital, is in stable condition. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.
