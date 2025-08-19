Turmoil in Viyyur Jail: Assault on Death Row Inmate
A death row inmate, Ashafaq Alam, convicted for the rape and murder of a minor in Aluva, was assaulted in Viyyur Central Jail by fellow inmate Rahilal. The attack involved a makeshift weapon, prompting police to initiate an investigation and file charges against Rahilal under relevant sections of Indian law.
- Country:
- India
Ashafaq Alam, sentenced to death for the horrific rape and murder of a minor in Aluva, Kerala, faced a brutal assault while incarcerated at Viyyur Central Jail, Thrissur.
The assailant, Rahilal, attacked Alam with a spoon, causing injuries to his head and face. This incident took place in the jail's D-Block corridor. Jail authorities quickly intervened, provided medical aid to Alam, and relocated Rahilal to prevent further clashes.
Police registered a case against Rahilal under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Alam's prior convictions include the murder of a five-year-old and sexual advances towards minors, emphasizing the severity of his crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Viyyur
- Central Jail
- Thrissur
- Ashafaq Alam
- Rahilal
- murder case
- assault
- jail incident
- Aluva