Left Menu

Turmoil in Viyyur Jail: Assault on Death Row Inmate

A death row inmate, Ashafaq Alam, convicted for the rape and murder of a minor in Aluva, was assaulted in Viyyur Central Jail by fellow inmate Rahilal. The attack involved a makeshift weapon, prompting police to initiate an investigation and file charges against Rahilal under relevant sections of Indian law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:04 IST
Turmoil in Viyyur Jail: Assault on Death Row Inmate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ashafaq Alam, sentenced to death for the horrific rape and murder of a minor in Aluva, Kerala, faced a brutal assault while incarcerated at Viyyur Central Jail, Thrissur.

The assailant, Rahilal, attacked Alam with a spoon, causing injuries to his head and face. This incident took place in the jail's D-Block corridor. Jail authorities quickly intervened, provided medical aid to Alam, and relocated Rahilal to prevent further clashes.

Police registered a case against Rahilal under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Alam's prior convictions include the murder of a five-year-old and sexual advances towards minors, emphasizing the severity of his crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025