Madhya Pradesh to Bolster Police Force Ahead of Simhastha Kumbh

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to enhance its police force with the recruitment of 22,500 new personnel over the next three years. This initiative aims to improve law and order, particularly ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, as confirmed by an official source on Tuesday.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the establishment of the Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment Board, which will oversee recruitments from 2026. Meanwhile, the existing Staff Selection Board will handle the recruitment processes for 2025.

In addition, Yadav outlined several support measures, including seat reservations in graduate courses for the families of police martyrs and special allowances for officers, aimed at boosting morale and department efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)