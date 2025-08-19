Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh to Bolster Police Force Ahead of Simhastha Kumbh

The Madhya Pradesh government will recruit 22,500 police personnel over three years to enhance law and order, especially with the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in mind. The police recruitment process will transition to a newly established board in 2026. Additional support measures for police personnel were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:27 IST
Madhya Pradesh to Bolster Police Force Ahead of Simhastha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to enhance its police force with the recruitment of 22,500 new personnel over the next three years. This initiative aims to improve law and order, particularly ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, as confirmed by an official source on Tuesday.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the establishment of the Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment Board, which will oversee recruitments from 2026. Meanwhile, the existing Staff Selection Board will handle the recruitment processes for 2025.

In addition, Yadav outlined several support measures, including seat reservations in graduate courses for the families of police martyrs and special allowances for officers, aimed at boosting morale and department efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025