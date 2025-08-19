Parliament Halts Amid Protests Over SIR Discussions
The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice on Tuesday due to opposition protest demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. Speaker Om Birla announced translation of proceedings into 22 languages, including Kashmiri, Konkani, and Santhali, but protests over SIR continued, stalling proceedings.
The Lok Sabha faced disruptions on Tuesday as protests by opposition members led to two adjournments, demanding a discussion on Bihar's Special Intensive Revision exercise. Despite Speaker Om Birla's announcement of expanded translation services, opposition continued protesting.
Proceedings faced further disruption, forcing presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti to adjourn the House till 2 PM. Opposition members voiced strong dissent over not discussing the SIR exercise in Bihar ahead of upcoming elections.
Despite attempts to proceed with the Question Hour, opposition protests continued unabated, stalling significant legislative business since the Monsoon session began. The standoff centers around crucial election-related discussions demanded by the opposition.
