Russian Strategic Bombers Flex Muscles Over Sea of Japan
Russian Tu-95MS bombers conducted a scheduled flight over the Sea of Japan. The flight, lasting over six hours, was part of a routine operation. The bombers were accompanied by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, showcasing Russia's military capabilities in the region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:04 IST
- Country:
- Russia
On Tuesday, Russian Tu-95MS nuclear-capable strategic bombers executed a planned flight over neutral waters in the Sea of Japan, confirmed the Russian Defence Ministry.
According to the ministry, the duration of the flight exceeded six hours, underscoring the bomber fleet's enduring endurance and operational readiness.
Accompanied by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, the sortie demonstrated Russia's military prowess in the area, fulfilling routine operational procedures without incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air India Express Flight Makes Precautionary Return to Bengaluru
Air India Express Flight Faces Mid-Air Technical Glitch, Returns Safely
Mumbai Airport's Resilient Flight Path Amid Challenges
Mortal remains of veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren reach Ranchi from Delhi in special flight; CM Soren, MLA wife Kalpana accompany.
Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight develops flat tyre at Dumna airport in Jabalpur; takes off after over four-hour delay: Official.