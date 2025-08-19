Left Menu

Russian Strategic Bombers Flex Muscles Over Sea of Japan

Russian Tu-95MS bombers conducted a scheduled flight over the Sea of Japan. The flight, lasting over six hours, was part of a routine operation. The bombers were accompanied by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, showcasing Russia's military capabilities in the region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

On Tuesday, Russian Tu-95MS nuclear-capable strategic bombers executed a planned flight over neutral waters in the Sea of Japan, confirmed the Russian Defence Ministry.

According to the ministry, the duration of the flight exceeded six hours, underscoring the bomber fleet's enduring endurance and operational readiness.

Accompanied by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, the sortie demonstrated Russia's military prowess in the area, fulfilling routine operational procedures without incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

