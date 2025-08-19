Bangladesh Prepares: Election Roadmap Set for Finalization
Bangladesh's Election Commission will finalize and publish its action plan for the upcoming parliamentary elections within the week. Scheduled for February next year, the 13th parliamentary polls aim for smoother coordination among departments. Speculation surrounds the elections following calls for reforms from political leaders.
Bangladesh's Election Commission is poised to unveil its action plan for the upcoming general elections, expected to be finalized this week, according to a senior official.
The 13th parliamentary polls are slated for February, amidst rising speculation and calls for reforms by political leaders.
Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed has confirmed that a draft election roadmap has been prepared, focusing on inter-departmental coordination to ensure a seamless electoral process. Law enforcement agencies remain vigilant to maintain order, as Ahmed emphasizes early preparation.
