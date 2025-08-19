Bangladesh Prepares: Election Roadmap Set for Finalization

Bangladesh's Election Commission is poised to unveil its action plan for the upcoming general elections, expected to be finalized this week, according to a senior official.

The 13th parliamentary polls are slated for February, amidst rising speculation and calls for reforms by political leaders.

Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed has confirmed that a draft election roadmap has been prepared, focusing on inter-departmental coordination to ensure a seamless electoral process. Law enforcement agencies remain vigilant to maintain order, as Ahmed emphasizes early preparation.

