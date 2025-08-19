Left Menu

Assault and Intimidation: Female Doctor Targeted in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Two men were charged with assaulting a female doctor and recording the incident in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The accused, one known to the victim, confronted her at a local dhaba where the situation escalated, leading to threats and violence. The police are investigating the matter.

Assault and Intimidation: Female Doctor Targeted in Gautam Buddha Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Gautam Buddha Nagar have booked two men for allegedly assaulting a female doctor and filming the incident, as reported on Tuesday.

One of the suspects, identified as an acquaintance, arranged to meet the complainant, Dr. Suman Singh, a Park View Gaur City resident.

The altercation began at a dhaba when another man joined them and escalated it, resulting in physical assault and recorded threats. Police are actively pursuing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

