Assault and Intimidation: Female Doctor Targeted in Gautam Buddha Nagar
Two men were charged with assaulting a female doctor and recording the incident in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The accused, one known to the victim, confronted her at a local dhaba where the situation escalated, leading to threats and violence. The police are investigating the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:34 IST
Authorities in Gautam Buddha Nagar have booked two men for allegedly assaulting a female doctor and filming the incident, as reported on Tuesday.
One of the suspects, identified as an acquaintance, arranged to meet the complainant, Dr. Suman Singh, a Park View Gaur City resident.
The altercation began at a dhaba when another man joined them and escalated it, resulting in physical assault and recorded threats. Police are actively pursuing the case.
