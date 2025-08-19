Assault and Intimidation: Female Doctor Targeted in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Authorities in Gautam Buddha Nagar have booked two men for allegedly assaulting a female doctor and filming the incident, as reported on Tuesday.

One of the suspects, identified as an acquaintance, arranged to meet the complainant, Dr. Suman Singh, a Park View Gaur City resident.

The altercation began at a dhaba when another man joined them and escalated it, resulting in physical assault and recorded threats. Police are actively pursuing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)